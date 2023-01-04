Robert “Bob” Morellano Martinez, of Tamuning, died Dec. 23 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 6 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Private cremation will follow.
Robert Morellano Martinez
