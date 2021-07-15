Robert P. Suobiron, also known as “Bob/Bert,” of Dededo, died on June 27 at the age of 93. Last respects will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on July 15 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation will follow.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Elderly man reunited with family while another remains missing
- 2 caught with meth, cash during traffic stop
- Police looking for man who set fire to parked car
- Woman allegedly beats, chokes victim
- Troy Damian allegedly bragged about killing Castro
- Woman charged with child abuse, toddler found in roach-infested apartment
- First five police officers for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz complete training course
- Guam could return to normal by next week
- Drug smuggler going to federal prison for 5 years
- 2nd homicide suspect arrested
Images
Videos
In the 2021 budget year, even with tourism arrivals flatlining for months at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Guam's fut… Read more
The Guam Strategy
- By Carl T.C. Gutierrez
The world has turned to high-tech, medical science and innovative software solutions to keep the gears of daily life turning throughout the pa… Read more
- Dr. Sam Friedman
On May 24, a letter to the editor of mine was published outlining a simple solution to the ongoing malpractice debate, without me really havin… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In