Robert Perez Benavente, also known as “Rob”/“Bob," familian Li’Li, of Dededo, died March 20 at the age of 49. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, April 8, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Tags

Load entries