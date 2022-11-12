Robert Phillip Taitano, also known as “Master Carver,” of Yigo, died Nov. 5 at the age of 84. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Yigo Baptist Church. Memorial service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at the Custino Cemetery in Hagåtña.

