Robert Santos Quitugua, also known as “Homer” and “Bob," familian Tanaguan/Carabao, of Dededo and formerly of Asan, died May 13 at the age of 73. A private family funeral service will be held May 23 at Guam Veterans Cemetery Chapel in Piti. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery.
