Robert Villagomez Agustin, also known as “Bob,” Familian “Kariso / Korincho” of Chalan Pago, died Aug. 16 at the age of 65. Last respects will be held Sept. 25 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines regarding use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.
