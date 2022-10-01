Robert “Rob” Zaragoza Wheeler, of Yigo, died Sept. 10 at the age of 46. Last respects will be held from 9–11 a.m. Oct. 4 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Cremation will follow.
