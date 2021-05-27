Robertha Perez Quichocho, also known as “Bert” and “Bertha,” of Tai, Chalan Pago and formerly of Tamuning and Baza Gardens, Yona, died May 21 at the age of 66. On May 27, rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. at 116 Chalan Peskadot (via Tai Road) in Chalan Pago. On May 29 dinner will be served at the family residence following the 5:30 p.m. Mass. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at the Chalan Pago church. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines will be strictly enforced.

