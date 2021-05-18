Roberto Cachin Tapeceria, of Dededo, formerly of the Philippines, died April 30 at the age of 56. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. May 20. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Burial will be at Guam Memorial Park.
