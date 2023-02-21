Rodney Anetele’a Pua’a, of Sinajana, died Feb. 12 at the age of 55. Last respects will be held from 8 – 10:30 a.m. March 6 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Church in Sinajana. Cremation will follow the mass.

