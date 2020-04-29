Rodney James Blas Tedtaotao, of Malojloj, died on April 8 at the age of 40. Private funeral and cremation services are being held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona. A memorial Mass in celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
