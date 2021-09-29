Rodney Tyquiengco Cruz

Rodney Tyquiengco Cruz, also known as “Rod”, familian “Serafin”, of Yona, died on Sept. 13 at the age of 52. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

