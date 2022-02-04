Rodolfo “Rudy” Alido Bartolome, of Yigo, died Jan. 9 at the age of 85. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Feb. 5 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. Public health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

