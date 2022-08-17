Rodolfo Alip Delfin Sr., of Machanao, Dededo, died Aug. 13 at the age of 83. Rosary is being prayed at 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 6 p.m. weekends at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 27 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level), Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

