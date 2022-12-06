Rodolfo “Marcelus” / “Rudy” D. Perez, of Dededo, died Nov. 30 at the age of 64. Mass of intention is being held at 6:30 p.m. at Santo Niño de Maligaya Chapel in Latte Plantation, Latte Heights. Last respects will be from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at Santo Niño de Maligaya Chapel. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

