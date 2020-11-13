Rodolfo Eugenio Cano, also known as “Rudy" or "Oding," of Dededo, died Nov. 1 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, followed by private cremation service.
