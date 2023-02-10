Rodolfo "Jun" L. Orario, of Dededo, died Feb. 8 at the age of 73. Rosary followed by Mass is being said daily Mon-Fri at 5:30 p.m. and Sat-Sun at 4:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Last night of Rosary and Mass is Feb. 16. Viewing and last respects may be paid from Feb. 21 from 9-11:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Private Cremation services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

