Rodolfo “Rudy” Lanada, of Machanao, was called to eternal rest at the age of 81 years. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at Lanada Residence, #318 Chalan Ubas Street, Machanao, Dededo. Last respects will be held at 5 p.m. on June 20 until the following day, Tuesday, June 21 at 9:30 am. Catholic mass will be offered on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:30 am at Santa Barbara Church-lower level. Interment service will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery.

