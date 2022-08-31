Rodolfo O. Millano

Rodolfo O. Millano

Rodolfo O. Millano, of Yigo, died August 14 at the age of 64. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. September 7 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

