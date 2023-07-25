Rodolfo "Rudy" Palabay De Guzman, of Yigo, passed away July 19 at the age of 79. Viewing and last respects may be paid July 31 from 10 a.m. -noon at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel & Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation service will immediately follow.
