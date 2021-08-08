Rodolfo Reyes Tomagan, of Yigo, died on July 28 at the age of 52. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation services will follow at Ada’s Mortuary.
