Rodrigo Carlos Guiao, of Dededo, died Oct. 27 at the age of 67. Family viewing will be held on from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Memorial service will be held from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Abundant Life Church in Dededo. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
