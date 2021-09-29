Rofino Nakamichi Tangi

Rofino Nakamichi Tangi

Rofino "Rofi" Nakamich Tangi, of Dededo, died on Aug. 29 in Irvine, California at the age of 63. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries