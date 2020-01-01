Rogelio Arriola Cambe, of Dededo, died Dec. 30 at the age of 73. Rosary is being held at Santa Barbara Catholic Church: 5 p.m. Jan 1, upper level; 6 p.m. Jan. 2-3, lower level; 5 p.m. Jan. 3-4 upper level; 6 p.m. Jan. 5-6, lower level. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-10:30 a.m. Jan. 7 at the Dededo church, lower level. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In