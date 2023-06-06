Rogelio Ebilane Garcia, of Dededo, passed away May 29 at the age of 73. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 6-10 p.m. June 9 at 244 H. Road Piga Subdivision Machanao, Dededo. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. June 10 at the lower level of Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

