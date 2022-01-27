Rogelio "Roger" Leja Alave, of Dededo died Jan. 16, at the age of 80. Rosary is prayed daily at 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 3 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. 

