Rogelio "Roger" Leja Alave, of Dededo died Jan. 16, at the age of 80. Rosary is prayed daily at 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 3 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont…
Ronald McNinch
From the time I was 12 years old, I grew up a strict Mormon. When I was in high school, the same cop would stop me every day walking to church…
L. Carl Peterson
We are living at a very strange time; the paradigm has shifted, and nothing in our world seems to be the same anymore. Our cost of living has …
