Rogelio Lumaban Umagat, of Dededo, died Jan. 23 at the age of 84. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 14 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level), Dededo. Private cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

