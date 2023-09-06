Rogelio "Papa" /"Boyet"/"Roger" S. Santos, of Yigo, passed away Sept. 3 at the age of 66. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. until Sept. 11 at 146 Chichirica St. Ginger Ct. Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid on Sept. 13, from 9-11:30 a.m. followed by Mass at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries