Rogelio V. Teria, of Astumbo, Dededo, died July 6 at the age of 81. Nightly Mass is being celebrated at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo: 5 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. Sunday; 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday. There is no Mass on Thursday, and Mass will end July 17. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 6 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level). Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Togcha, Yona.
