Roger Garcia Orallo, of Dededo, died May 26 at the age of 49. Mass of Intention is being said at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo, at 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday (lower level), 7 p.m. Friday (lower level), and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (upper level); Rosary will follow Mass each day. The last day will be June 7. Viewing and last respects may be paid June 8, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level), Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

