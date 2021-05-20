Roger Wesley Brown Jr., of Mangilao, died on May 17 at the age of 63. Private cremation services will be held on May 26 at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. A memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. to noon May 28 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada.
