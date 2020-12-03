Roke “Rokstah” Aguon Sanchez, of Umatac, died on Nov. 14 at the age of 44. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Dec. 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery in Piti.

