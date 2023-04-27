Roland Anthony Fejeran, of Asan, passed away April 21 in Chariton, Iowa, at the age of 53. Family viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. April 26 at Thomas Funeral Home, Corydon, Iowa. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. April 27 at Corydon Bible Church, Cordon, Iowa. Interment will immediately follow at Last Chance Cemetery. 

