Roland Anthony Fejeran, of Asan, passed away April 21 in Chariton, Iowa, at the age of 53. Family viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. April 26 at Thomas Funeral Home, Corydon, Iowa. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. April 27 at Corydon Bible Church, Cordon, Iowa. Interment will immediately follow at Last Chance Cemetery.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Father accused of neglecting sick toddler
- Man faces 35 years on gun, drug charges
- Military ‘under a lot of pressure’
- Man guilty of sexual assault seeks permission to work during sentence
- UOG names 3 finalists for new president
- Man admits role in 2020 mailed meth pickup
- Police: Bus driver foiled kidnapping attempt
- Blas: Lost Compact impact funds 'a major blow for us'
- 35-year-old man accused of assault with brass knuckles
- 2 men arrested in robbery and assault case from 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Frankly Speaking
- Franklin Arriola
Over 5 million illegal (now known as “undocumented”) immigrants have entered our country in the last two years, most of them under the caretak… Read moreWe’re losing border sovereignty
- By Tim Rohr
April is World Autism Month. The site autismspeaks.org proclaims, “Throughout the month, we focus on coming together in unity and collaboratio… Read moreAutism has spiked; what does data show?
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In