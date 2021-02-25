Roland "Rol" Camacho Aguero, of Yona, died Feb. 12 at the age of 48. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on March 5 at Our Lady of Peace Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries