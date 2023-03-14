Roland G. Barsana, residing in Corona, CA., formerly of Baza Gardens, Yona, Guam died March 3 in Eastvale, CA at the age of 82. Last respects with viewing and funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Forest Lawn Patriots Chapel, #4471 Lincoln Ave., Cypress, CA. Burial will take place at Garden of Protection, Forest Lawn Park, Cypress, CA.

