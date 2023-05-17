Roland Layson Delfin, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, passed away May 8 at the age of 62. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. May 20 and Mass of Christian burial will be offered 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Piti. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery.

Tags

Load entries