Roland Rivera Taitague, of Talo'fo'fo, died Feb. 13 at the age of 76. Mass of Intentions is being prayed 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 9:30 p.m. Sunday at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon, at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

