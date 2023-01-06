Rolando "Rolly" D. Esperanza, of Dededo, died Jan. 2 at the age of 71. Mass followed by Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 (UL), at 5 p.m. Jan. 7-8 (UL), and at 6 p.m. Jan 9-11 (LL) at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. - noon at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries