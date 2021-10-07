Rolando Palma Zabala, of Dededo, died on Oct. 3 at the age of 83. Last respects will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at Our Lady of Peace Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Inurnment to be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 23 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, St.Joseph/Camarin Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
