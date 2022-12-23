Rolito Moredo Tibayan, of Barrigada, died Dec. 17 at the age of 74. Rosary is said at 6 p.m. at 240 Puti Tai Nobio, Barrigada Heights, Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 9-11:45 a.m. Jan. 6. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada, followed by cremation service at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

