Roman Anthony Taijeron, of Yona, died on Dec. 16 at the age of 54. Mass of Intention is being offered at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona and will end on December 26th at 7 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 4 p.m. on Thursday, 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 7 - 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona, followed by burial at the Holy Cross, Togcha, Cemetery.

