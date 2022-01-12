Roman Anthony Taijeron, of Yona, died Dec. 17, 2021, at the age of 54. Last respects will be held from 7-9:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona, followed by burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, also known as Togcha Cemetery, in Yona.
