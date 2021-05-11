Roman Araujo Sajo, of Dededo, died on April 21 at the age of 67. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. May 22 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
