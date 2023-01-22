Roman Guerrero Cepeda, familian Diso/Golo, of Yigo, died Jan. 12 at the age of 73. Mass of Intention is celebrated at 6 p.m. nightly at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects may be paid Feb. 6 from 9-11:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

