Roman Leon Guerrero Quinata Sr., of Ipan, former commissioner of Talo'fo'fo', died Sept. 25 at the age of 92. Mass of Intention is at San Miguel Church in Talo'fo'fo': 6 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29, and Oct. 1; no Mass Sept. 30; 5 p.m. on Oct. 2; 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 3; and 6 p.m. Oct. 4-6. Holy Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. via Zoom: Meeting ID: 816-1808-1692; Password: Quinata. Last respects will be from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 11 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Miguel Church in Talo'fo'fo'. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
