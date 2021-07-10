Roman Mantanona Tenorio, of Yigo, died July 3 at the age of 71. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. July 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Final blessing will commence at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

