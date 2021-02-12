Romen Riklon Bujen, of Toto, died Jan. 25 at the age of 50. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 20 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment service will follow immediately at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguac Cemetery, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

