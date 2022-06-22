Romeo Bravo Bucsit, of Dededo, died June 11 at the age of 61. Viewing and last respects will be held at Espino Funeral Services in Sison Pangasinan, Philippines. Interment services will be held in Pangasinan, Philippines.
