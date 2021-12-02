Romeo D. Guanlao, of Yigo, died Nov. 22 at the age of 67. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11:15 a.m. Dec. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium in Windward Hills, Yona. 

