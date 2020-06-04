Romeo Ibesate Silva, of Dededo, died on May 30 at the age of 74. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10:30 a.m.-noon June 5, at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
